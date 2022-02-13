Structure fire leaves two residents displaced

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - The El Centro Fire Department (ECFD) responded to a residential structure fire on Vine Street near 5th Street Sunday morning.

It happened around 5 a.m. ECFD arrived just minutes after receiving the call to find smoke and flames.

The fire was contained within 20 minutes with assistance from the City of Holtville, the City of Imperial, and the County of Imperial.

No injuries have been reported. However, two residents are displaced as a result of the fire. The American Red Cross is assisting them during this time.

The scene was clear by 7 a.m. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.