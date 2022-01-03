Skip to Content
Missing person found in Flagstaff

Relatives had not heard from their loved one for nearly 30 days

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A 33 year old man who was reported missing in Yuma County on December 29 has been found.

Ryan Scott Barrett, 33, was found in Flagstaff, Arizona on January 2.

Barrett was reported missing to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) after family members reported not seeing or hearing from him for approximately 30 days.

The Flagstaff Police Department (FPD) has made contact with Barrett and found him in good health. His family has been notified.

