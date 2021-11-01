Former Mexicali Mayor becomes Governor

New Governor says security and safety is a priority

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Marina Del Pilar Avila is now officially the new Governor of Baja California, Mexico. She is now the first ever female Governor of the state.

Her term runs for six years.

"To the government of California, we have the commitment to continue working in communication and coordination to improve development and the quality of life for residents of both borders, in security. We know that there is nothing more that residents of Baja California want -- that security. So, we will work every day to reduce crime rates and prevent crime with the creation of the secretary of citizen security," says Baja California, Mexico Governor Marina Del Pilar Avila.

Del Pilar was previously the the Mayor of Mexicali. She says she will not stand for any corruption or people taking advantage of public services while she’s in office.