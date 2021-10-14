Shipping deadlines ahead of holidays

As Seen on TV

FedEx, UPS and the U.S. Postal Service are out with their 2021 holiday shipping deadlines

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Three large packages delivery services have announced their shipping deadlines ahead of the holidays.

You need to ship your items by the December 21st if you're doing UPS three-day select delivery and Fed-Ex three-day freight that are set to arrive by December 24th.

For postal service retail ground delivery arriving before December 25th, you should ship by December 15th.