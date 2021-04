As Seen on TV

April 16th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The mammoth sized low pressure system continues to give our area indirect effects in the temperature realm, keeping our daytime highs in the mid to high 80s.

This pattern should continue to hold through the rest of the upcoming weekend.

High pressure should re-emerge by early next week, raising our mercury up to 10 degrees above normal.