CBS 13 Sports: Beasts win day at Silver Spur Rodeo

Day one at the Silver Spur rodeo goes to the cattle and broncos

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Day one at the 76th annual Yuma Jaycee's Silver Spur rodeo was won by the animals. The cowboys who came to Yuma for the start of the three day event had a tough time steer wrestling, calf roping and riding the broncos and bulls. Will Howell from Stillwater, Oklahoma was one of the cowboys who did very well. Howell leads the competition in calf roping and spoke with CBS 13 Sports