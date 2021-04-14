76th Annual Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo sit down with barrelman

As Seen on TV

Barrelman, Nate Reed talks about the 76th Annual Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The rodeo is back on in Yuma. This year's 76th Annual Jaycee's Silver Spur Rodeo will take place April 16-18.

Barrelman, Nate Reed has been a part of the rodeo business for twenty-two years. One of the things Reed looks forward to is seeing all the familiar faces.

Reed says he has surprises up his sleeve this year and only those who attend will be able to see it.

This year's rodeo has resumed as COVID-19 cases have gone down.

Tickets are provided at the following link

http://yumarodeo.com/