Published 5:50 pm

76th Annual Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo sit down with barrelman

Barrelman, Nate Reed talks about the 76th Annual Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The rodeo is back on in Yuma. This year's 76th Annual Jaycee's Silver Spur Rodeo will take place April 16-18.

Barrelman, Nate Reed has been a part of the rodeo business for twenty-two years. One of the things Reed looks forward to is seeing all the familiar faces.

Reed says he has surprises up his sleeve this year and only those who attend will be able to see it.

This year's rodeo has resumed as COVID-19 cases have gone down.

Tickets are provided at the following link

http://yumarodeo.com/

Entertainment / Yuma County
Author Profile Photo

Mercedes Martinez

Mercedes Martinez joined the KSWT team as anchor/producer in October 2020. You can catch her on 13 On Your Side at 4:00pm.

Mercedes was born in San Diego and raised in the border-town of Calexico, California. She is an Imperial Valley native and definitely no stranger to Yuma county.

Mercedes began her journalism career at San Jose State University as she was a part of their campus newscast that aired every Friday, joined “El Espartano Noticias,” and was an on-air talent for the San Jose Film Festival in 2017. Her highlight during that time was the opportunity to interview actress, Jane Lynch.

Mercedes then continued her journey to CSU Sacramento and received her B.A in Journalism and minor in Communication Studies. She did an internship with Telemundo in Sacramento, which allowed her to gain experience and build relationships.

Mercedes believes that everyone has a story and should use their voice to tell it and inspire others.

Outside of work, Mercedes spends time with her friends and family. She is passionate about cooking, baking, traveling, playing guitar and writing songs.

