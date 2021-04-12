First Alert Forecast: Back to the 80’s

As Seen on TV

After a week of above average temps, the desert southwest will feel cooler temps this week

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Dry conditions will remain across the region this week, but the influence of a weather disturbance north of the area will result in a slow decline in temperatures through Thursday. Breezy to locally windy conditions are forecast for Tuesday with locally daytime

breezy conditions through the rest of the week. Increasing high pressure should then turn temperatures gradually warmer heading into the weekend, likely topping 90 degrees again as early as Saturday.