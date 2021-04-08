News 11 Weather Authority

As Seen on TV

April 8th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - As our high end mercury continues on this Thursday, we're picking up some more wind gusts.

We've had wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour just in the Imperial Valley alone.

A series of weak disturbances aren't making a direct impact on the Desert Southwest, but the bumping with the high pressure ridge has been the source of the winds.

Expect more wind activity for Friday, before our weather quiets down a little bit by the weekend.