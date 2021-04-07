Target To Add Products From Black-owned Businesses

As Seen on TV

(KYMA/KECY) - Target is pledging to spend upwards of $2-Billion dollars with black-owned businesses by 2025.

The retail giant's plan includes adding products from more than 500 black-owned companies and it goes way past just the product line up.

Target is also planning to boost spending with black-owned marketing agencies, construction companies, facilities maintenance and more.

The company will also set up new resources, including the Forward Founders program, to further the growth of black-owned companies.