Plant-based diet may help reduce risk of stroke

Another reason to eat your greens

(CBS) - People who have been previously infected with COVID-19 may not need two doses of the vaccine. Researchers found that one shot helped those with pre-existing immunity generate a similar immune response to people who received two doses.

A new study in the journal, Neurology, emphasizes the benefits of eating plant-based. Diets rich in greens, whole grains and beans may help to reduce stroke risk up by 10%