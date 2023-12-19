WEATHER ALERT: Tracking rain showers and thunderstorms later this week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Today we will see more clouds entering back in our skies this afternoon but the wet weather will stay along the coast of California.

As this current lower pressure system in the Pacific Northwest continues to move further south, it will dramitically rise mositure levels here in the Desert Southwest leading to higher rain chances.

Higher elevation and mountain areas across the region will even expereince snow fall.

By Wednesday, the first of several weather disturbances are expected to move in , which may bring a few isolated showers to our area.

A more significant weather system will then impact the Desert Southwest starting late Thursday through Saturday morning leading to widespread rainfall.

Rain accumliation is possible where we could experience 0.5-1.0" and higher elevation areas could get amounts up to 2".

Take extra precaution if you are going to be doing any traveling days before the holiday weekend.

As for temperatures, they will be well above normal through the mid week with cooler and closer to seasonable temperatures by Friday.

Drier and cooler temperatures will be expected for Christmas Day!