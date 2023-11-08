Skip to Content
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps and winds to remain consistent throughout the week

By
November 8, 2023 3:01 PM
Published 3:05 PM

More winds and warmer conditions are likely to stick around through the week here in the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A dry weather disturbance bypassing the area to the north will result in markedly cooler temperatures and locally breezy conditions the next couple days.

However, weak high pressure should quickly build into the region by early next week allowing temperatures to rebound back into an above normal category.

There is a chance unsettled weather finally returns to the Southwest towards the end of next week.

