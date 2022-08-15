Man wins lottery twice 

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Once is lucky enough; So what about twice to win the lottery?

That's the reality for a man from delaware.

Duane Ketterman is enjoying his second win in about a month's time - this time with more than $30-thousand dollars.

This follows early July, when he won $18-thousand dollars - both lucky strikes in maryland's lottery

The 43-year-old powerline technician regularly drives into maryland for work, with a routine that includes buying lottery tickets.

Ketterman says he couldn't believe he won the first time, so to get lucky again, he was "stunned."

He plans to put the money away for a rainy day.