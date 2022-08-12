Skip to Content
New monkeypox vaccine plan: over entire target population

(KYMA,KECY/CNN) - The Biden administration is changing up its monkeypox vaccination strategy.

It is planning to use a different injection method and allow for smaller dosages to stretch out supplies.

A senior fda official says this new plan would allow them to potentially vaccinate the entire target population.

An estimated 1.7 million people are eligible for the vaccine.

Supplies have been limited so far -- as case counts continue to rise.

