Rainwater everywhere found unsafe to drink

(KYMA,KECY/CNN) - Researchers say rainwater across the globe should be considered unsafe to drink because of the presence of "forever chemicals."

That's based on u-s environmental protection standards for levels of the thousands of chemicals that don't break down and are continuously cycled through the environment.

The study by Stockholm university concludes there's likely no part of the world unaffected by the contamination--

Saying the chemicals have even been found in Antarctica and in central Asia

Research shows the chemicals may be associated with a number of health risks, including cancer.

researchers say , people don't often drink rainwater -- but many people around the world do and expect it to be safe--

The study was published in the journal "environmental science and technology."