Downtown Disney offers a new food item

Blue Ribbon Corn Dogs, a restaurant in Downtown Disney, is introducing pickled corn dogs

CALIFORNIA (KECY, KYMA) - Downtown Disney is offering a new food item for visitors to try. Pickled corn dogs is a new food item on the menu at Blue Ribbon Corn Dogs.

According to SFGate, the food item will cost you $13, it comes with peanut butter dipping sauce and a bag of chips.

The new food item is basically a hot dog on a stick with a hallowed out pickle surrounding it. It's dipped in corn bread batter, fried and topped off with panko bread crumbs.