Police ask for help finding suspect in a Texas school shooting that injured at least 4 people

Video



CNN, KTVT

By Kay Jones and Holly Yan, CNN

Officers from several agencies are at the scene of a shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, police said Wednesday.

At least four people were injured, Arlington Mayor Jim Ross said. Three were hospitalized, and one had minor injuries and declined treatment, he said.

Arlington police are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect.

“Please call 911 if you know the whereabouts of 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins who may be driving a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger with license plate PFY-6260,” the police department tweeted.

The initial report of a shooting on the second floor of the school around came 9:15 a.m. (10:15 a.m. ET)

Authorities have been doing a “methodical search” and are working closely with several local police departments and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Arlington police tweeted.

FBI agents from the Dallas field office are also on the scene, but Arlington police is the lead agency, an FBI spokesperson said.

Timberview High School, near Dallas and Fort Worth, had 1,895 students enrolled during the 2019-20 school year — the latest year of publicly available data, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

Students will be bused to the parent reunification point once the school is “completely secured,” the department said. Officers will be at the reunification point.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Rosa Flores contributed to this report.