Fire breaks out at iconic San Carlos hotel

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) responded to calls of a fire inside a room at the San Carlos hotel in Yuma Monday evening.

Someone from the hotel rang the fire alarm just after 5:30 p.m. after a mattress caught fire in one of the rooms.

The hotel's sprinkler system managed to put out the fire before firefighters arrived on scene. Without that, officials said the fire could have been much worse.

Another unit will need repairs before it can be reoccupied, but no injuries were reported.

YFD said the hotel, located on First St., has been mostly used as an apartment complex in recent years.

