Hispanic Heritage Month: How one teacher achieved his childhood dream through music

Video

Adonis Albright speaks with a local teacher about the power of music through education

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - David Castro has always had a boundless passion for music. This Hispanic Heritage Month, he wants to share a message of not only song, but spirit as well.

"My family, they used to play guitar in the celebrations and I got an interest for the guitar first at the age of 11," said Castro.

He grew up in San Luis, Mexico, where he pursued a career in education. After teaching there for more than a decade,

Castro came to San Luis, Arizona, where he taught a bilingual program working with kids from both sides of the border.

"Later I got certified in music too, and that's how I got to be a music teacher, which was my dream since I was a child."

Castro said Hispanic Heritage Month is an opportunity for our community to expose itself to culture; from food, language, to of course: music.

Through teaching, Castro has cultivated the passion and skills of his students - in a way that transcends nationality.



Over the years, he's been able to learn English. But it's something that didn't come easily - a lesson he now wants to impart on to others.

"It is great that they embrace the learning of the English language so they can have better opportunities, better jobs. But at the same time, they should not forget their native language, and they should teach it to their children. Because being bilingual gives you even more opportunities."