Parents of 337 migrant kids still not found

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Attorneys are still trying to reach the parents of more than 300 migrant children separated at the United States-Mexico border.

The families were split under the Trump Administration's so called "Zero Tolerance" policy.

The Biden Administration is committed to helping identify and reunite them as part of a family reunification task force.

According to a federal court filing Wednesday, the parents of 31 children have been found since June.