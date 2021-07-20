40-day heatwave in effect in Mexicali

Video

The extreme heat has claimed the lives of 16 people in Mexicali so far this year

Mexicali BAJA CALIF. ( CBS 13) - Local authorities have placed three temporary shelters throughout Mexicali amid a 40-day heatwave that started July 15, 2021.

Mexicali also reported its 16 heat-related death this week. The shelters in place are for migrants, homeless people, or anyone who may not have air conditioning.

"It's a heatwave that for 40 days temperatures of up to 115 degrees Fahrenheit will be reported," said Rene Rosado, Director De Protection Civil. "We hope that this heatwave will end the third week of August ."

The capacity in the shelters has also been increased from 15 to 50 people who can come in to protect themselves from the heat.

The shelters run from 10 in the morning to five in the afternoon.