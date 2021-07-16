FAA mandates new Boeing 737 inspections

Video

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is mandating new inspections for thousands of the world's most popular commercial airliners.

It's due to a safety risk involving a critical switch that controls cabin air pressure.

The order affects over 2,500 Boeing 737's in the U.S., and 9,300 jets worldwide.

The FAA says a switch failure could prevent the altitude warning system from activating if the cabin is over 10,000 feet in the air.

At that point, oxygen levels could become dangerously low.

The order is not grounding 737's right away.

The mandate requires airlines to test the switches and replace them as needed.

The FAA says the issues are unrelated to any problems with the Boeing 737's max flight control system -- which led to two crashes that killed more than 300 people.