COVID-19 vaccine could be mandatory for all in France

(CNN) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday suggested his country might consider making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for everyone.

President Macron said this decision would depend on whether the situation worsens in France.

The President also announced that vaccines will be mandatory for all health care workers.

The measure was announced in a bid to speed up the country's vaccination campaign as the Delta variant continues to spread.

As of Monday evening, roughly 53% of France's population has received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, while more than 40% is fully vaccinated.

