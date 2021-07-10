Ashleigh Barty on her Olympic ‘dream’

cnn-sports

By Ben Church, CNN

Ashleigh Barty clinched her first Wimbledon title after beating Karolina Pliskova 6-3 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 in the women’s final on Saturday.

The world No.1 raced through the first set but lost the second in a thrilling tie-break before recovering her composure to win the decider.

Barty is the first Australian woman to win the single’s title since her idol Evonne Goolagong Cawley won it in 1980.

Pliskova, who was competing in just her second grand slam final, took too long to settle into the match and was made to pay for her early form despite improving in the more competitive second and third sets.

