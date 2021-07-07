U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema tours San Ysidro port of entry

Video



SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California lawmakers and U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D - Ariz.) toured the San Ysidro port of entry in San Diego on Wednesday. Sinema was joined by Rep. Juan Vargas (D - Calif.) and Rep. Scott Peters (D - Calif.) where they visited the Jewish Family Service, a non-profit organization that assists migrants released by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

In a statement, Sinema said the tour allowed lawmakers to see first hand the unique challenges U.S. Border Patrol agents currently face, and what can be done at the federal level. "We're working across party lines to ensure our border communities get critical support, and all migrants are treated fairly and humanely", said Sinema.

On Capitol Hill, Sinema and GOP Congressman John Cornyn (R - Texas) have been working toward legislation to lessen the burden on local border communities, while at the same time ensuring more humane treatment for migrants.

Sinema's visit comes after the Democratic Senator also similar visits to border regions in Arizona and Texas. As the Chair of the Senate Border Management Subcommittee, the Senator said she is working to secure the border, support border communities, and "treat all migrants and unaccompanied children fairly and humanely", according to a press release.