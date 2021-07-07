El Centro Sector Border Patrol continues rescuing migrants in triple digit temperatures

Video

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Border Patrol agents in the El Centro Sector rescued multiple migrants over the last week, as many undocumented individuals continue their journey north in triple digit temperatures.

On Monday night, agents say they rescued three migrants in the Jacumba wilderness region, near Ocotillo. The incident happened around 10 at night, when the El Centro Foreign Operations Branch notified the El Centro Border Patrol Station that the migrants were lost and in distress.

El Centro Sector's Border Search Trauma and Rescue Unit (BORSTAR) assisted in the search to find the three individuals. They were found at around 3 a.m., where two individuals were suffering from heat-related illnesses and treated for dehydration. A third individual was transported to a local hospital to be treated.

All three are said to be male adults from El Salvador. They were taken into custody and processed.

Since October, El Centro Sector Border Patrol says agents have rescued more than 230 individuals who have been abandoned by smugglers, lost or in distress.