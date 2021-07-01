Mexican billionaire to rebuild Mexico City overpass after deadly collapse

Video

MEXICO (KYMA, KECY) - A subway overpass came crashing down in Mexico City in May, killing 26-people.

Now, Mexico's president says the overpass will be rebuilt without any public money. Thanks to Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim.

According to Mexico's president, the construction firm that is owned by one of Mexico's richest men, billionaire businessman Carlos Slim is going to pay for all the reconstruction costs associated with rebuilding a part of Mexico city's metro line 12.

The section of which collapsed suddenly horrifically without warning on the night of May 3rd, that ultimately ended up killing 26 people when the overpass that it was going across suddenly fell to the ground of the weight of that train.

Mexico's president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday morning that he spoke with the billionaire businessman saying quote, he will take care of the reconstruction of the entire stretch, making sure it gets done with all the necessary safety measures at no cost to the Mexican people and without asking the government for a budget.

But this is not just the charity of a very rich man. In fact, this construction firm owned by Carlos Slim played a major role in the original construction of this part of line 12 and as the investigation into exactly what happened with this collapse, into who should be held responsible for all this.

Obviously, questions have been raised about the role that this construction firm played and as a result, there are some raised eyebrows right now here in Mexico, wondering why a construction company that played such a crucial role in a line, in building a line, that ultimately collapsed, killing more than two dozen people.

Why would that construction company be in charge of this reconstruction project or at least financing it? But still, the Lopez Obrador administration is all in on this plan saying they hope to have line 12 up and running back as normal within the next year.