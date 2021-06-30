The Future is Now: Flying car has successful test flight

Video

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (KYMA, KECY) - On Monday, a prototype of a flying car successfully completed its first inter-city flight between two Slovak airports. The prototype, called AirCar, can transform itself from a road vehicle to a plane in under 3minutes by extending its foldable wings and retractable tail.

On Monday morning, it took off from Nitra airport in western Slovakia, and landed 35 minutes later in the capital of Batislava. Klein Vision, the company that developed the prototype, said it was the car's 142nd successful landing.

So far, the AirCar has completed over 40 hours of test flights. It also includes stability and maneuverability testing under the supervision of the Slovak Civil Aviation Authority, which issued a registration for the prototype in 2020.

The car has flown at 8,200 feet and has reached a maximum cruising record of 118 MPH. AirCar's second prototype is expected to reach a cruise speed of 186 MPH and have a range of 620 miles.