Skip to Content
Video
By ,
today at 7:20 am
Published 7:35 am

Biden administration puts an end to a Trump-era rule

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - The Biden Administration announced Thursday that it will end a Trump-era rule that automatically rejected certain immigration applications.

During the Trump Administration, US citizenship and immigration services would reject applications for asylum or immigration benefits when a blank space was left on the forms.

Examples of fields that might be left blank include middle name, passport or travel document number, and "other names used."

Critics said it was a blatant attempt to further crack down on legal immigration.

USCIS confirmed Thursday that all forms have reverted to the pre-Trump policy regarding blank responses.

As Seen on TV / News

CNN

Author Profile Photo

Cole Johnson

Cole grew up in a small town of just over 3,000 people called Moravia, NY—home of President Millard Fillmore and Fillmore Glen State Park.

He found a knack for reporting/anchoring/editing when he got involved in the Blue Devil Broadcast in his sophomore year of high school. He knew right then that he wanted to be on-camera even though “I was really BAD!”

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content