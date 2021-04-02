Biden administration puts an end to a Trump-era rule

Video

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - The Biden Administration announced Thursday that it will end a Trump-era rule that automatically rejected certain immigration applications.

During the Trump Administration, US citizenship and immigration services would reject applications for asylum or immigration benefits when a blank space was left on the forms.

Examples of fields that might be left blank include middle name, passport or travel document number, and "other names used."

Critics said it was a blatant attempt to further crack down on legal immigration.

USCIS confirmed Thursday that all forms have reverted to the pre-Trump policy regarding blank responses.