MLB opening day, Booker drops 45 & more

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It has been 156 days since the final pitch of the 2020 World Series. All 30 MLB teams spending an offseason trying to build towards a world championship in 2021.

Today, baseball is back.

Covid testing and regulations will remain in place as they were last season, but more and more fans will reach stadium seats while states continue to lessen Covid restrictions.

Heading into the day, all 30 teams were set to play. By 9 AM, two games were already postponed.

The Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox game got postponed due to rain, while the Washington Nationals and New York Mets game was postponed due to a positive Covid test from a Washington player.

Without the postponements, it would have been the first opening day where all 30 teams stepped onto the field since 1968.

The first pitch of the new campaign will be thrown by New York's Gerrit Cole as the Yankees host the birds from north of the border--the Toronto Blue Jays. That game can be seen on ESPN at 10:05 AM MST.

In other sports news, the Arizona Coyotes lost 9-3 to the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night. The huge loss started early on, as the Avalanche mustered five goals into the first period.

Lastly, the Phoenix Suns stayed hot on Wednesday night with a 121-116 win against Chicago. Devin Booker was the star of the show, netting 45 points for his season high.

The Suns remain in second place in the Western Conference and only trail the Utah Jazz by three games for the best record in the entire league.