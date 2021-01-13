‘Sex & The City’ is making a comeback minus one key character

Video

"Sex and the City" will return to the screen, 17 years after its last episode aired, HBO Max has confirmed.

Titled "And Just Like That...", the reboot will star three of the four original leads of the hit '90s show, with Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis set to reprise the roles of Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte.

Kim Cattrall, who starred as Samantha in the original show, won't return for the rebooted series, which will be executive-produced by Parker, Davis, Nixon and Michael Patrick King.

Described by HBO Max as a "new chapter" of the hit '90s and '00s show, the 10-episode series will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate their life in their 50s, and is scheduled to begin production in New York in spring.

The show was green-lit by HBO Max, WarnerMedia's streaming service, launched last year. WarnerMedia is the parent company of CNN.

Stars Parker, Nixon and Davis all teased a trailer for the new series to their Instagram pages, though the preview, which featured shots of New York City alongside the text "And just like that... the story continues..." gave little detail about potential story lines for the women.

Based on the book by Candace Bushnell, the groundbreaking HBO series about four friends living in New York City premiered on HBO on June 6, 1998 and ran until 2004. Subsequent movies were released in 2008 and 2010.