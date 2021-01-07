Woman fatally shot inside the US Capitol from San Diego

Video

(KYMA, KECY/NBC News San Diego) - A rioter who was fatally shot Wednesday by U.S. Capitol Police when a violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol has been identified as a San Diego woman.

Ashli Babbitt, a 35-year-old Ocean Beach resident, was in Washington, D.C., protesting Trump's election defeat, according to her brother-in-law Justin Jackson.

Jackson said he has been in contact with Washington, D.C., Metro Police Department, but said they didn't tell him exactly what happened and said he doesn't know what would have warranted the shooting.

“Ashli was both loyal as well as extremely passionate about what she believed in. She loved this country and felt honored to have served in our Armed Forces. Please keep her family in your thoughts and respect their privacy during this time,” Jackson told NBC 7.

The chief of D.C. Metro Police said the department's Internal Affairs Unit is investigating the shooting.