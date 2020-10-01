Skip to Content
Video
By
Published 10:50 am

News reporter saves child’s life with bone marrow donation

Screen Shot 2020-10-01 at 10.42.34 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - When an 8-year-old needed bone marrow to save his life, an 11 News reporter answered the call, according to KKTV.

Megan Hiler is currently recovering following surgery earlier this month to provide life-saving bone marrow to a child she has never met.

“[The Bone Marrow Registry] basically told me this could save his life, so that’s why I didn’t really hesitate.”

The journey began with a swab about a year ago, when Hiler was working in Michigan. The swab took seconds. This donation was organized through DKMS, a nonprofit bone marrow donor center.

As Seen on TV

Dominique Newland

Dominique joined KYMA in June 2019 as a Sunrise anchor. She was born in New Jersey but raised in Carmel, Indiana.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content