Lyft offering discounted rides to polls, ballot boxes on Election Day

(KYMA, KECY) - Lyft is joining the effort to make it easier to get to the polls this November. On Election Day, you can get 50% off a ride booked through the ride-sharing app with the code "2020VOTE." Note that the discount only includes a single ride and it caps at $10 off the total -- so it might not be easier to get home after you're done voting.

Lyft offered something similar for the 2018 midterms, but this time the discount includes renting bikes and scooters in select cities.