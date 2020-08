Video

(KYMA KECY) - A search is underway for a man and woman who disappeared after their boat capsized Saturday night at Apache Lake.

Reports from 12News state, MCSO says a flash flood happened near Alder Creek around 9 p.m. Saturday. While boaters scrambled to get away, a vessel with five people on board suffered a mechanical problem.

The missing people were identified as 52-year-old Rick Le Grand and 41-year-old Deanna Peterson.