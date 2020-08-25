American Airlines to use new EPA-approved disinfectant for COVID-19

Video

(KYMA, KECY) - American Airlines just added a new weapon to its arsenal for the ongoing fight against the pandemic: a disinfectant that kills COVID-19 on surfaces for a full week after it's applied.

The US Environmental Protection Agency announced on Monday that it had issued an emergency authorization to the state of Texas, allowing the state to clear American Airlines (which is headquartered in Fort Worth) to use the new disinfectant.

The product, known as SurfaceWise2, can kill viruses and bacteria for up to seven days after being applied, EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said during a press conference on Monday. Allied BioScience, which manufactures the stuff, is pushing for its permanent approval, Wheeler said.