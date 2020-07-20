Delta doubles down on mask policy

Video

(CNN) -

(CNN Business) - Delta Air Lines will now require medical screenings for passengers who can't wear face masks due to health reasons — and asks that they reconsider flying altogether as the coronavirus pandemic rages.

The strengthened policy adds another layer of protection for passengers who are already mostly required to wear masks while on flights, during boarding and in Delta waiting areas.

If they don't comply, they face being banned from future flights."We encourage customers who are prevented from wearing a mask due to a health condition to reconsider travel," the statement said. "If they decide to travel, they will be welcome to fly upon completing a virtual consultation prior to departure at the airport to ensure everyone's safety, because nothing is more important."

The virtual consultation will be conducted over the phone privately by STAT-MD, which "provides inflight emergency consultation as well as fitness-to-fly ground screening," according to that company's website. Delta will use the outcome of the screening to determine whether the passenger can fly maskless.