Best Buy will require customers to wear masks in its stores

(CNN) - Best Buy said Tuesday that it will require all shoppers coming into its stores to wear face masks.

It's the latest mask mandate for customers announced by a major chain at a time when coronavirus cases across the country are continuing to rise.



Starbucks said last week that it will require customers to wear facial coverings or masks in all of its 9,000 company-owned US stores beginning Wednesday. Costco began requiring its members to wear masks in stores beginning in May.



Best Buy's new policy goes into effect Wednesday and applies to all of the company's approximately 1,000 stores across the country. It will provide face coverings for customers who don't have one, and small children and customers unable to wear a mask for health reasons can shop without one.