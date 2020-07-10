Starbucks will require customers to wear masks

Video

(CNN) - Starbucks will start requiring customers to wear facial coverings or masks in all 9,000 of its company-owned American stores beginning July 15.

The mandate is part of Starbucks' "continued effort in prioritizing the health and well-being" of its employees and customers during the pandemic, the company said in a statement Thursday.



Requiring a facial covering or mask supersedes local laws in some states or cities that might not require wearing one. Starbucks (SBUX) said customers who refuse to wear a mask inside can order from the drive-thru, curbside pickup or delivery.



Starbucks has made its cafe employees wear a mask or facial covering since April as part of broader changes it implemented to safeguard against Covid-19.