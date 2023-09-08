Cooking with Chef Lucy – Golden Hummus
High protein easy to make snack with 13 On Your Side's Vanessa Gongora
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with Top Mealz presents how to make a quick yummy snack for everyone to enjoy with pita bread, tortilla chips or veggies.
Ingredients:
- 16 ounce of chickpeas, drained with liquid reserved
- 3 tablespoons of olive oil
- 2 tablespoons reserved liquid from chickpeas
- 2 tablespoons of lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon tahini
- 3/4 teaspoon of kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon ground tumeric
- 1/4 teaspoon grated nutmeg
- 1 large clove of garlic
Directions:
- Add all the ingredients to a food processor and blend until smooth.
- You may need to scrape down the sides of the bowl to blend those few pesky chickpeas that get stuck to the sides.
- If you want a lighter hummus, add another tablespoon or two of reserved liquid from the chickpeas.
- Serve with your favorite vegetables and crackers