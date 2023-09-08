Skip to Content
Cooking with Chef Lucy – Golden Hummus

By
New
today at 5:38 PM
Published 6:06 PM

High protein easy to make snack with 13 On Your Side's Vanessa Gongora

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with Top Mealz presents how to make a quick yummy snack for everyone to enjoy with pita bread, tortilla chips or veggies.

Ingredients:

  • 16 ounce of chickpeas, drained with liquid reserved
  • 3 tablespoons of olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons reserved liquid from chickpeas
  • 2 tablespoons of lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon tahini
  • 3/4 teaspoon of kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground tumeric
  • 1/4 teaspoon grated nutmeg
  • 1 large clove of garlic

Directions:

  • Add all the ingredients to a food processor and blend until smooth. ​
  • You may need to scrape down the sides of the bowl to blend those few pesky chickpeas that get stuck to the sides. ​
  • If you want a lighter hummus, add another tablespoon or two of reserved liquid from the chickpeas.​
  • Serve with your favorite vegetables and crackers
Vanessa Gongora

