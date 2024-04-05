Cooking with Chef Lucy – Watermelon Salad

Need a spring and summer refresher? Chef Lucy has you covered

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with TopMealz.com says there's so many benefits to eating watermelon.

Watermelon producers in Yuma County grow more than 1,000 acres during the summer.

Why is watermelon good for you?

keeps you hydrated

boasts key nutrients with a few calories

helps lower blood pressure and improve circulation

reduces muscle soreness

leads to healthy weight management

offers digestive support

excellent source of vitamins A, B6, and C, contains fiber and potassium

every part of the watermelon is edible, even the seeds and rinds

Ingredients:

2 cups of cubed watermelon

1 heaping cup of diced cucumber

1/4 cup thinly sliced red onions

1/3 cup crumbled feta cheese

1 avocado, cubed

1/3 cup of torn mint or basil leaves

1/2 jalapeño or serrano pepper thinly sliced (optional)

sea salt

Instructions: