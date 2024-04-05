Cooking with Chef Lucy – Watermelon Salad
Need a spring and summer refresher? Chef Lucy has you covered
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with TopMealz.com says there's so many benefits to eating watermelon.
Watermelon producers in Yuma County grow more than 1,000 acres during the summer.
Why is watermelon good for you?
- keeps you hydrated
- boasts key nutrients with a few calories
- helps lower blood pressure and improve circulation
- reduces muscle soreness
- leads to healthy weight management
- offers digestive support
- excellent source of vitamins A, B6, and C, contains fiber and potassium
- every part of the watermelon is edible, even the seeds and rinds
Ingredients:
- 2 cups of cubed watermelon
- 1 heaping cup of diced cucumber
- 1/4 cup thinly sliced red onions
- 1/3 cup crumbled feta cheese
- 1 avocado, cubed
- 1/3 cup of torn mint or basil leaves
- 1/2 jalapeño or serrano pepper thinly sliced (optional)
- sea salt
Instructions:
- Make the dressing in a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lime juice, garlic and salt
- Arrange the watermelon, cucumber, and red onions on a large plate or platter
- Drizzle with half the dressing
- Top with the feta, avocado, mint and serrano pepper if using, and drizzle with remaining dressing.
- Season to taste and serve