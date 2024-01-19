Skip to Content
Top Mealz

Cooking with Chef Lucy – Chicken and Brown Rice Pilaf Plate

By
New
today at 5:19 PM
Published 5:51 PM

Combination of chicken, healthy starch and veggies creates a balanced plate full of color and nutrition

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's as simple as it gets.

Chef Lucy with TopMealz demonstrates how to create a healthy, delicious combination plate using whatever veggies and seasonings you have that day.

The main protein can be chicken or your choice of meat or fish and a healthy starch, such as brown rice.

Then open your fridge, find some veggies and add on to the plate to make it even more appealing and appetizing.

Ingredients:

  • ½ cups brown rice (quinoa, lentils, kidney beans, chickpeas)​
  • 1 cup cooked chicken breast ​
  • ½ cup chopped kale​
  • 1/4 roasted cherry tomatoes​
  • ½ cup toasted silvered walnuts​
  • ½ cup black beans ​
  • Half avocado ​
  • Chopped parsley for serving

The chicken protein bowl in the video has a base of quinoa and is packed with roasted vegetables, chicken, and toasted almonds and topped with a maple dijon dressing.

It’s a nutrient-packed dish that is loaded with flavor and perfect for meal prep.​

Article Topic Follows: Top Mealz

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 and is the anchor/producer for CBS at 4 p.m.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content