Cooking with Chef Lucy – Chicken and Brown Rice Pilaf Plate
Combination of chicken, healthy starch and veggies creates a balanced plate full of color and nutrition
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's as simple as it gets.
Chef Lucy with TopMealz demonstrates how to create a healthy, delicious combination plate using whatever veggies and seasonings you have that day.
The main protein can be chicken or your choice of meat or fish and a healthy starch, such as brown rice.
Then open your fridge, find some veggies and add on to the plate to make it even more appealing and appetizing.
Ingredients:
- ½ cups brown rice (quinoa, lentils, kidney beans, chickpeas)
- 1 cup cooked chicken breast
- ½ cup chopped kale
- 1/4 roasted cherry tomatoes
- ½ cup toasted silvered walnuts
- ½ cup black beans
- Half avocado
- Chopped parsley for serving
The chicken protein bowl in the video has a base of quinoa and is packed with roasted vegetables, chicken, and toasted almonds and topped with a maple dijon dressing.
It’s a nutrient-packed dish that is loaded with flavor and perfect for meal prep.