Cooking with Chef Lucy – Chicken and Brown Rice Pilaf Plate

Combination of chicken, healthy starch and veggies creates a balanced plate full of color and nutrition

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's as simple as it gets.

Chef Lucy with TopMealz demonstrates how to create a healthy, delicious combination plate using whatever veggies and seasonings you have that day.

The main protein can be chicken or your choice of meat or fish and a healthy starch, such as brown rice.

Then open your fridge, find some veggies and add on to the plate to make it even more appealing and appetizing.

Ingredients:

½ cups brown rice (quinoa, lentils, kidney beans, chickpeas)​

1 cup cooked chicken breast ​

½ cup chopped kale​

1/4 roasted cherry tomatoes​

½ cup toasted silvered walnuts​

½ cup black beans ​

Half avocado ​

Chopped parsley for serving

The chicken protein bowl in the video has a base of quinoa and is packed with roasted vegetables, chicken, and toasted almonds and topped with a maple dijon dressing.

It’s a nutrient-packed dish that is loaded with flavor and perfect for meal prep.​