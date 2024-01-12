Cooking with Chef Lucy – Strawberry Oats with Kiwi and Mint

Chef Lucy shows you how to make overnight oats so it's ready to grab and go in the morning

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with TopMealz makes an overnight oats recipe that boasts five grams of fiber and eight grams of protein, which helps you stay full longer.

You can use pretty much any fruit you already have in your kitchen and make to your liking.

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup rolled oats​

1 cup skim milk​

1 cup 0% plain yogurt​

2 cups strawberries, divided​

2 teaspoons lemon zest​

1 tablespoon maple syrup​

2 medium kiwi fruit, peeled and chopped​

2 tablespoons fresh spearmint, thinly sliced​

INSTRUCTIONS:

In a 3–4 cup (480–720ml) storage tub, combine the oats, skim milk and yogurt, and stir to mix.

Chop half of the strawberries very finely and add to the oat mixture with any juice that they release.

Add the lemon zest and maple syrup. Stir well. Cover and refrigerate for at least 6 hours or up to overnight.​

Chop the remaining cup of strawberries and place in a small bowl. Add the kiwi and mint and toss to mix.​

Serve 3/4 cup (66g) of the oat mixture topped with about 6 tablespoons of the fruit.

Serves: 4 | Serving Size: 3/4 cup oats, plus 6 tablespoons topping