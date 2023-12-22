Cooking with Chef Lucy – Champurrado
This drink holds a special place in the hearts of Mexicans, and its presence in the country's culinary culture is undeniable
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Need something yummy to warm you up during the holidays as you get cozy under the blankets watching a Christmas movie?
Chef Lucy has got you covered.
Chef Lucy with Top Mealz presents how to make champurrado, a thick, creamy, and chocolatey Mexican hot chocolate thickened with masa harina, or corn flour; piloncillo; water or milk and occasionally containing cinnamon, anise seed, or vanilla.
Ground nuts, orange zest, and egg can also be added to thicken and enrich the drink.
Instructions:
- 2 cups toasted flour
- 4 cups water
- 1 cup cocoa powder
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 1 star anise
- 1 pinch of salt
- In a large pot, dissolve the corn flour in the water over medium heat, stirring constantly until there are no lumps.
- Add the Mexican chocolate and keep stirring until completely dissolved.
- Add the grated piloncillo, cinnamon stick, star anise and pinch of salt. Simmer for 20-25 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the drink thickens and takes on a soft, velvety texture.
- Serve hot in a mug.