Cooking with Chef Lucy – Champurrado

This drink holds a special place in the hearts of Mexicans, and its presence in the country's culinary culture is undeniable

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Need something yummy to warm you up during the holidays as you get cozy under the blankets watching a Christmas movie?

Chef Lucy has got you covered.

Chef Lucy with Top Mealz presents how to make champurrado, a thick, creamy, and chocolatey Mexican hot chocolate thickened with masa harina, or corn flour; piloncillo; water or milk and occasionally containing cinnamon, anise seed, or vanilla.

Ground nuts, orange zest, and egg can also be added to thicken and enrich the drink.

2 cups toasted flour​

4 cups water​

1 cup cocoa powder ​

1/2 cup brown sugar ​

1 cinnamon stick​

1 star anise​

1 pinch of salt​

Instructions: