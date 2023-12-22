Skip to Content
Cooking with Chef Lucy – Champurrado

By
today at 5:12 PM
Published 5:34 PM

This drink holds a special place in the hearts of Mexicans, and its presence in the country's culinary culture is undeniable

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Need something yummy to warm you up during the holidays as you get cozy under the blankets watching a Christmas movie?

Chef Lucy has got you covered.

Chef Lucy with Top Mealz presents how to make champurrado, a thick, creamy, and chocolatey Mexican hot chocolate thickened with masa harina, or corn flour; piloncillo; water or milk and occasionally containing cinnamon, anise seed, or vanilla. 

Ground nuts, orange zest, and egg can also be added to thicken and enrich the drink.

Instructions:

  • 2 cups toasted flour​
  • 4 cups water​
  • 1 cup cocoa powder ​
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar ​
  • 1 cinnamon stick​
  • 1 star anise​
  • 1 pinch of salt​

Instructions:

  • In a large pot, dissolve the corn flour in the water over medium heat, stirring constantly until there are no lumps.​
  • Add the Mexican chocolate and keep stirring until completely dissolved.​
  • Add the grated piloncillo, cinnamon stick, star anise and pinch of salt. Simmer for 20-25 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the drink thickens and takes on a soft, velvety texture.
  • Serve hot in a mug​.
Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 and is the anchor/producer for CBS at 4 p.m.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

