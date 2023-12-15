Cooking with Chef Lucy: Low-carb Ginger Cookies

This Ginger Cookie recipe gives you all the flavor of traditional ginger cookies without all the carbs

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Craving something sweet during the holiday season but worried about those calories?

Chef Lucy with Top Mealz presents how to make and bake low-carb ginger cookies, perfect for the holiday season and the whole family.

Ingredients:

Cream Together​

4 tbsp butter softened (or coconut oil)​

2 tbsp agave nectar (or water for strict keto)​

1 Eggs​

2 tablespoons Water​

Add Dry Ingredients​

2.5 cup Superfine Almond Flour​

1/3 cup monk Fruit ​

2 tsp ground ginger​

1 tsp Ground Cinnamon​

½ tsp Ground Nutmeg​

1 tsp Baking Soda​

¼ tsp Kosher Salt​

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350F

Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper and set aside

Using a hand blender, cream together the butter, agave nectar, egg, and water

To this mixture, add all the dry ingredients and mix well on low speed

Roll into 2 teaspoon balls and arrange on a baking tray with parchment paper. They don't really spread too much but leave a little room between them.​

Bake for 12-15 minutes until the tops have lightly browned.

Once cooled, store in an air-tight container

