Cooking with Chef Lucy: Low-carb Ginger Cookies

today at 4:15 PM
Published 4:34 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Craving something sweet during the holiday season but worried about those calories?

Chef Lucy with Top Mealz presents how to make and bake low-carb ginger cookies, perfect for the holiday season and the whole family.

Ingredients:

  • Cream Together​
  • 4 tbsp butter softened (or coconut oil)​
  • 2 tbsp agave nectar (or water for strict keto)​
  • 1 Eggs​
  • 2 tablespoons Water​
  • Add Dry Ingredients​
  • 2.5 cup Superfine Almond Flour​
  • 1/3 cup monk Fruit ​
  • 2 tsp ground ginger​
  • 1 tsp Ground Cinnamon​
  • ½ tsp Ground Nutmeg​
  • 1 tsp Baking Soda​
  • ¼ tsp Kosher Salt​

Instructions:

  • Preheat the oven to 350F
  • Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper and set aside
  • Using a hand blender, cream together the butter, agave nectar, egg, and water
  • To this mixture, add all the dry ingredients and mix well on low speed
  • Roll into 2 teaspoon balls and arrange on a baking tray with parchment paper. They don't really spread too much but leave a little room between them.​
  • Bake for 12-15 minutes until the tops have lightly browned.
  • Once cooled, store in an air-tight container

See how long your cookies will last.

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 and is the anchor/producer for CBS at 4 p.m.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

