Cooking with Chef Lucy: Low-carb Ginger Cookies
This Ginger Cookie recipe gives you all the flavor of traditional ginger cookies without all the carbs
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Craving something sweet during the holiday season but worried about those calories?
Chef Lucy with Top Mealz presents how to make and bake low-carb ginger cookies, perfect for the holiday season and the whole family.
Ingredients:
- Cream Together
- 4 tbsp butter softened (or coconut oil)
- 2 tbsp agave nectar (or water for strict keto)
- 1 Eggs
- 2 tablespoons Water
- Add Dry Ingredients
- 2.5 cup Superfine Almond Flour
- 1/3 cup monk Fruit
- 2 tsp ground ginger
- 1 tsp Ground Cinnamon
- ½ tsp Ground Nutmeg
- 1 tsp Baking Soda
- ¼ tsp Kosher Salt
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 350F
- Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper and set aside
- Using a hand blender, cream together the butter, agave nectar, egg, and water
- To this mixture, add all the dry ingredients and mix well on low speed
- Roll into 2 teaspoon balls and arrange on a baking tray with parchment paper. They don't really spread too much but leave a little room between them.
- Bake for 12-15 minutes until the tops have lightly browned.
- Once cooled, store in an air-tight container
