Cooking with Chef Lucy – Homemade Garlic Aioli

Homemade mayo is ultra creamy and so much more flavorful than anything you can buy at the store

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with Top Mealz presents how to make your very own dressing, homemade garlic aioli.

You can use on vegetables, sandwiches, and even French fries.

Ingredients:

2 large eggs at room temperature​

1 tablespoon dijon mustard​

1 tablespoon white wine vinegar​

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, or more to taste​

1 cup olive oil​

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice, optional​

1 head of toasted garlic ​

Instructions:

1) Add eggs to the small bowl of a food processor and process for 20 seconds. Add the mustard, vinegar, and salt. Process for another 20 seconds.​

2) Scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl, turn the food processor on, then begin to slowly add the oil in tiny drops until about a quarter of the oil has been added (this is critical for proper emulsification).​

3) When you notice that the mixture is beginning to thicken and emulsify, you can be a little less strict. With the processor on, continue to add it slowly, but increase to a very thin stream instead of drops of oil.​

4) When all the oil has been added, scrape the bottom and sides of the bowl and process for an extra 10 seconds. Taste mayonnaise for seasoning then add salt, lemon juice or extra vinegar to taste.​

5) Note, if the mayo seems too thin, slowly stream in more oil with the processor running until thick.​