Cooking with Chef Lucy – Beet and Ricotta Grilled Panini

By
today at 5:26 PM
Published 5:50 PM

Have beets and don't know how to use them? Chef Lucy shows us how to use the vegetable in a sandwich

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Beets have plenty of health benefits.

They contain antioxidants, compounds in foods that help repair DNA and maintain good cell health.

They also have anti-inflammatory properties, reducing the risk for numerous chronic diseases.

Chef Lucy with Top Mealz presents how to make a simple beet and ricotta grilled panini that would be perfect for lunch.

Ingredients:

  • 2 medium beets, trimmed and washed
  • About 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 4 ounces Ricotta cheese Spread.
  • 4 slices bread of your preference. 
  • 2 Tbsp Walnuts 
  • 1 tablespoons Honey & Rosemary 
  • Salt & Pepper to Taste 
  • 2 Tbsp Butter 
Instructions:

  • Place the beets on a large sheet pan in a bed of sea salt to catch any drips 
  • Bake the beets in oven to 325 degrees for 45 min or until soft. Remove from the oven and set aside to cool
  • Once the beets are cool enough to handle, use your fingers to remove the peel from the beets
  • Slice the peeled beets, add olive oil and season with salt, pepper and fresh rosemary
  • While beets are cooking whip the ricotta, add honey and walnuts
  • Assemble the grilled cheese sandwiches. Spread the whipped ricotta on four slices of the bread, dividing it evenly between the four slices and add the seasoned beets
  • Cook the sandwiches. Heat a large non-stick skillet over medium heat. Melt about 1 tablespoon of the butter.
Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 and is the anchor/producer for CBS at 4 p.m.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

