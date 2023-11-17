Cooking with Chef Lucy – Beet and Ricotta Grilled Panini

Have beets and don't know how to use them? Chef Lucy shows us how to use the vegetable in a sandwich

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Beets have plenty of health benefits.

They contain antioxidants, compounds in foods that help repair DNA and maintain good cell health.

They also have anti-inflammatory properties, reducing the risk for numerous chronic diseases.

Chef Lucy with Top Mealz presents how to make a simple beet and ricotta grilled panini that would be perfect for lunch.

Ingredients:

2 medium beets, trimmed and washed

About 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

4 ounces Ricotta cheese Spread.

4 slices bread of your preference.

2 Tbsp Walnuts

1 tablespoons Honey & Rosemary

Salt & Pepper to Taste

2 Tbsp Butter

Instructions:

Place the beets on a large sheet pan in a bed of sea salt to catch any drips

Bake the beets in oven to 325 degrees for 45 min or until soft. Remove from the oven and set aside to cool

Once the beets are cool enough to handle, use your fingers to remove the peel from the beets

Slice the peeled beets, add olive oil and season with salt, pepper and fresh rosemary

While beets are cooking whip the ricotta, add honey and walnuts

Assemble the grilled cheese sandwiches. Spread the whipped ricotta on four slices of the bread, dividing it evenly between the four slices and add the seasoned beets