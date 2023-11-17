Cooking with Chef Lucy – Beet and Ricotta Grilled Panini
Have beets and don't know how to use them? Chef Lucy shows us how to use the vegetable in a sandwich
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Beets have plenty of health benefits.
They contain antioxidants, compounds in foods that help repair DNA and maintain good cell health.
They also have anti-inflammatory properties, reducing the risk for numerous chronic diseases.
Chef Lucy with Top Mealz presents how to make a simple beet and ricotta grilled panini that would be perfect for lunch.
Ingredients:
- 2 medium beets, trimmed and washed
- About 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 4 ounces Ricotta cheese Spread.
- 4 slices bread of your preference.
- 2 Tbsp Walnuts
- 1 tablespoons Honey & Rosemary
- Salt & Pepper to Taste
- 2 Tbsp Butter
Instructions:
- Place the beets on a large sheet pan in a bed of sea salt to catch any drips
- Bake the beets in oven to 325 degrees for 45 min or until soft. Remove from the oven and set aside to cool
- Once the beets are cool enough to handle, use your fingers to remove the peel from the beets
- Slice the peeled beets, add olive oil and season with salt, pepper and fresh rosemary
- While beets are cooking whip the ricotta, add honey and walnuts
- Assemble the grilled cheese sandwiches. Spread the whipped ricotta on four slices of the bread, dividing it evenly between the four slices and add the seasoned beets
- Cook the sandwiches. Heat a large non-stick skillet over medium heat. Melt about 1 tablespoon of the butter.