YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Public Service said power is out in Yuma for more than 600 customers due to an interruption to a major power line.

The outage was reported at 5:11 p.m.

APS expects power to be restored by 9:15 p.m.

No word on what exactly caused the outage.

It's affecting customers between 5th St. to 11th St. and Avenue A to 1st Ave.