FBI in search of suspect responsible for shooting on reservation

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Officials are looking to identify an individual responsible for a shooting on the Cocopah Indian Reservation.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Cocopah Police Department are asking for the public's help.

The FBI was notified of a shooting that happened around 10:30 p.m. on April 30 at a home on the East Side of the Cocopah Indian Reservation.

Officials say the homeowner was present at the time of the shooting but not injured.

Investigators found multiple bullet holes and casings on the outside of the home.

The FBI says the casings and bullet holes are conclusive with a 9mm pistol.

If you have any information on the incident or individual, please contact FBI Phoenix at (623) 466-1999.

